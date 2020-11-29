Duce Taylor commits to Morgan State

North Side senior quarterback Duce Taylor announced Sunday that he has committed to Morgan State, a historically black college located in Baltimore, Maryland, that competes in the FCS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Taylor completed 64.5% of his passes in his senior season, throwing for 3,033 yards (275.7 per game) and 33 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He holds the North Side record for single-season passing yards, single-game passing yards (400 yards against Carroll) and touchdowns in a single game (six, he had against Carroll, Bishop Luers and South Side).