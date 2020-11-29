South Side girls basketball joins Top 20

South Side has moved into the top 20 in the Week 4 IBCA girls basketball poll, which was released Sunday.

The Archers (2-0) are ranked 19th with 50 points.

Homestead (4-1) remains No. 9 with 229 points, and Carroll (3-2) is still No. 20 with 39 points.

Penn (6-0) is the top-ranked team with 14 first-place votes.

Concordia (4-1), Garrett (7-0) and Norwell (4-0) received votes.

The full poll is listed below:

IBCA girls basketball poll – Week 4 (Nov. 29)

(Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)

1 Penn 392 6-0 14

2 Carmel 372 4-0 5

3 Crown Point 339 3-0 1

4 North Central (Indianapolis) 305 5-1

5 Bedford North Lawrence 287 4-1

6 East Central 283 5-0

7 Hamilton Southeastern 275 4-1

8 Fishers 243 7-1

9 Homestead 229 4-1

10 Salem 183 7-0

11 Noblesville 158 3-1

12 Mishawaka Marian 150 5-0

13 Silver Creek 142 5-0

14 Linton-Stockton 135 5-0

15 Ben Davis 124 3-1

16 Evansville Memorial 87 2-0

17 Franklin Community 79 4-0

18 Lawrence North 64 4-4

19 Fort Wayne South Side 50 2-0

20 Carroll 39 3-2

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean (3-0), Brownsburg (2-3), Columbus East (4-3), Columbus North (4-2), Concord (3-0), Elkhart (3-2), Concordia (4-1), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (7-0), Garrett (7-0), Greensburg (0-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (5-2), Jennings County (2-0), Knox (6-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (5-1), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), North White (5-0), Northridge (5-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (1-1), Plainfield (5-1), Roncalli (5-0), South Bend Washington (3-2).