    Sunday, November 29, 2020 10:10 pm

    South Side girls basketball joins Top 20

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    South Side has moved into the top 20 in the Week 4 IBCA girls basketball poll, which was released Sunday. 

    The Archers (2-0) are ranked 19th with 50 points. 

    Homestead (4-1) remains No. 9 with 229 points, and Carroll (3-2) is still No. 20 with 39 points. 

    Penn (6-0) is the top-ranked team with 14 first-place votes. 

    Concordia (4-1), Garrett (7-0) and Norwell (4-0) received votes. 

    The full poll is listed below:

     

    IBCA girls basketball poll – Week 4 (Nov. 29)

    (Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)

    1 Penn 392 6-0 14

    2 Carmel 372 4-0 5

    3 Crown Point 339 3-0 1

    4 North Central (Indianapolis) 305 5-1

    5 Bedford North Lawrence 287 4-1

    6 East Central 283 5-0

    7 Hamilton Southeastern 275 4-1

    8 Fishers 243 7-1

    9 Homestead 229 4-1

    10 Salem 183 7-0

    11 Noblesville 158 3-1

    12 Mishawaka Marian 150 5-0

    13 Silver Creek 142 5-0

    14 Linton-Stockton 135 5-0

    15 Ben Davis 124 3-1

    16 Evansville Memorial 87 2-0

    17 Franklin Community 79 4-0

    18 Lawrence North 64 4-4

    19 Fort Wayne South Side 50 2-0

    20 Carroll 39 3-2

    Other Schools Receiving Votes

    Andrean (3-0), Brownsburg (2-3), Columbus East (4-3), Columbus North (4-2), Concord (3-0), Elkhart (3-2), Concordia (4-1), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (7-0), Garrett (7-0), Greensburg (0-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (5-2), Jennings County (2-0), Knox (6-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (5-1), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), North White (5-0), Northridge (5-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (1-1), Plainfield (5-1), Roncalli (5-0), South Bend Washington (3-2).

