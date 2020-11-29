South Side's Woodson to sign with Youngstown State

South Side senior Lamayia Woodson will sign to play basketball for Youngstown State on Monday. Woodson averaged 6.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during her junior season.

She was an all-SAC honorable mention that season. She has averaged 18 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks so far this season.