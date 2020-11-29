Sunday, November 29, 2020 11:20 pm
South Side's Woodson to sign with Youngstown State
The Journal Gazette
South Side senior Lamayia Woodson will sign to play basketball for Youngstown State on Monday. Woodson averaged 6.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during her junior season.
She was an all-SAC honorable mention that season. She has averaged 18 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks so far this season.
