High school scheduled updates announced Monday, Nov. 30

Bishop Luers boys basketball has announced updates to its early-season schedule, as players who are also members of the football team will need time to practice with the team after Friday's state championship game.

The Knights season will now start with a game against Leo on Dec. 8, followed by a game at Canterbury on Dec. 12. Bishop Luers will play at Tippecanoe Valley on Dec. 19, at Mishawaka Marian on Jan. 30th and at Northrop on Feb. 3.

Heritage boys basketball has postponed its game against Bellmont to Dec. 11, and announced that this game will serve as senior night. The game against Garrett has been postponed to Dec. 22.

Bluffton announced changes for three high school events on Monday: The boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball games against Southwood on Friday have been postponed to Feb. 26. The boys freshmen/JV/varsity basketball games scheduled for Dec. 11 at Monroe Central have been canceled, and the Tigers are looking for another opponent. The girls and boys swim meet against Jay County, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been canceled.

Leo boys basketball will now be hosting Snider on Friday. The Lions were scheduled to play Heritage, but that game has been postponed.

Fremont's game against Lakeland, scheduled for this Friday, has been postponed, but the Eagles have added a game against South Side on Friday night.

Angola's girls basketball game at Concord has been rescheduled for Dec. 8.

The Wayne boys basketball team has added a game at Wapahani on Saturday. The JV game will begin at 1 p.m. and the varsity at 2:30 p.m.

The Goshen wrestling team has canceled two upcoming events, including a match against Warsaw scheduled for this Thursday.

vjacobsen@jg.net