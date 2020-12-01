Panthers paste East Noble

Aidan Lambert scored 27 points and added seven rebounds as Snider defeated host East Noble 66-46 on Tuesday. Karson Jenkins added 18 points, and Tylor Harding contributed five assists and four steals for the Panthers (2-0). The Knights (0-1) lost in their first game of the year, getting 14 points from Chris Hood and 12 from Hunter Kline.

WAYNE 58, LAKEWOOD PARK 37: In Auburn, Darrion Starks’ 12-point night led a balanced effort as the Generals (1-0) won their season opener. Jernard Freeman and Cam Toles both added 10 for Wayne, while Christian Flanagan chipped in with eight points. The Panthers fell to 1-1.

HOMESTEAD 64, HUNTINGTON NORTH 50: At Homestead, Luke Goode and Fletcher Loyer paced the Spartans (1-0) with 17 points apiece. Andrew Leeper added 11 for Homestead, while Zach Hubartt’s 15 points proved tops for the Vikings (0-1).

CONCORDIA 48, BELLMONT 46: In Decatur, a defensive struggle opened up in the final quarter. The Cadets (1-1) led 28-23 after three quarters before the Braves (0-1) outscored Concordia 23-20 in the fourth.

MISSISSINEWA 71, NORWELL 53: In Ossian, 23-11 advantage after one quarter powered the visitors despite a 29-point, six-rebound effort from Luke McBride of the Knights (0-2).

Girls

CARROLL 63, DEKALB 25: In Waterloo, sophomore Saniya Jackson notched the only double-figure scoring night of the contest, leading the Chargers (4-2) with 16 points. Fellow 10th-grader Maddie Hickman paced the Barons (1-6) with eight.

CENTRAL NOBLE 32, GOSHEN 28: In Albion, the Cougars limited the RedHawks to seven first-half points, handing Goshen (2-1) its first loss. Meghan Kiebel finished with 10 points for Central Noble (3-0).

WEST NOBLE 42, WAWASEE 36: In Syracuse, Mackensy Mabie netted 13 for the Chargers (3-1) and Michelle Phares added 12, while Emily Haines and Danielle Jenkins each scored 11 to pace the Warriors (1-2).

FAIRFIELD 42, ANGOLA 32: In Benton, the Hornets (2-2, 1-2 Northeast Corner Conference) were held to just 23 percent shooting on the night, including an 8-of-32 effort from three-point range. Brea Garber scored 17 for the Falcons (6-1, 2-0), while Jaelyn Fee drained four triples to lead Angola with 12.

CONCORDIA 69, LEO 22: At Concordia, the Cadets jumped ahead 37-12 at halftime, getting a game-high 29 points from Annaka Nelson. LonDynn Betts scored 15 for Concordia (5-1), while Keila Garton and Haylee Schott both scored four for the Lions (2-8).

WARSAW 68, NORTHWOOD 34: In Nappanee, the Tigers avenged their lone Northern Lakes Conference loss from the 2019-20 season, as Kensie Ryman scored 15 and Bailie Stephens and Abby Sanner both added 14 for Warsaw (5-2, 1-0).