Wednesday, December 02, 2020 8:20 pm
Five local players named to MaxPreps All-State football team
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Five local football players have been named to the MaxPreps All-State High School Football Team. Carroll senior wide receiver Mason Englert and Snider junior Demon Moore were named to the first-team offense. South Adams senior quarterback James Arnold, Bishop Luers junior wide receiver Brody Glenn and Bishop Dwenger senior offensive lineman Vincent Fiacable were all named to the second-team offense.
