The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, December 02, 2020 8:20 pm

    Five local players named to MaxPreps All-State football team

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Five local football players have been named to the MaxPreps All-State High School Football Team. Carroll senior wide receiver Mason Englert and Snider junior Demon Moore were named to the first-team offense. South Adams senior quarterback James Arnold, Bishop Luers junior wide receiver Brody Glenn and Bishop Dwenger senior offensive lineman Vincent Fiacable were all named to the second-team offense. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story