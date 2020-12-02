High school schedule updates for Dec. 2

Adams Central's girls basketball game at Woodlan on Saturday has been called off. The Warriors also had their game at Eastside on Tuesday night postponed, and the teams are looking for a make-up date.

The Woodlan boys basketball team will now be hosting Southern Wells on Friday night. It will be the season opener for the Warriors, who have had their first five events canceled.

The South Side girls basketball team will host Wayne at 3 p.m. on Dec. 22. The game is a make-up from the Nov. 20.

The Angola girls basketball team against Woodlan, originally scheduled for Dec. 21, has been moved back to Jan. 2.

The Fremont-Heritage girls basketball game scheduled for Dec. 12 is moving from Fremont to Heritage. Varsity will still start at 5:30 p.m.

Angola wrestling has announced it will hold a triple dual with Leo and Northrop on Jan. 2, taking the place of the Garrett meet on Jan. 16 that has been canceled.