    North Side coach Brevard resigns after four seasons

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    North Side football coach Mike Brevard is resigning after four years with the Legends, who went 11-30 during his tenure. 

    Brevard said he is taking a new job with Saint Francis, where he will be a Multi-Cultural Enrollment Counselor and a linebackers coach for the football team. 

    The Legends went winless in Brevard's first season and then won two games in his second, but have gone 9-12 in his final two seasons. North Side won it's first sectional game under Brevard this season, beating Northrop 42-21. 

    "When I was chosen in 2017, I was filled with excitement and anxiety. It truly means a lot to me that you allowed me to step into this role as a young coach and I have gained so much through this experience," Brevard wrote in a statement announcing his move. 

    "Over the last four years, I have learned a lot. I am grateful for the coaching community and those who reached out, or who answered my phone calls when I had questions. The ways that you have shared your experience and wisdom with me will be something that I hold onto for my entire career."

