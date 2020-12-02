North Side coach Brevard resigns after four seasons

North Side football coach Mike Brevard is resigning after four years with the Legends, who went 11-30 during his tenure.

Brevard said he is taking a new job with Saint Francis, where he will be a Multi-Cultural Enrollment Counselor and a linebackers coach for the football team.

The Legends went winless in Brevard's first season and then won two games in his second, but have gone 9-12 in his final two seasons. North Side won it's first sectional game under Brevard this season, beating Northrop 42-21.

"When I was chosen in 2017, I was filled with excitement and anxiety. It truly means a lot to me that you allowed me to step into this role as a young coach and I have gained so much through this experience," Brevard wrote in a statement announcing his move.

"Over the last four years, I have learned a lot. I am grateful for the coaching community and those who reached out, or who answered my phone calls when I had questions. The ways that you have shared your experience and wisdom with me will be something that I hold onto for my entire career."