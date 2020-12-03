Former Homestead coach Dick Shenfeld dies

Long-time Spartans teacher and track coach Dick Shenfeld has died, Homestead assistant principal Stephen Clark announced today. He was 73. Shenfeld was inducted to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008, the same year he retired from coaching. According to his hall of fame biography, he coaches six individual state champions, two national champions and two national record holders. Ninety of his athletes qualified for the state meet, and 43 of those earned all-state honors. His teams won 10 sectional titles and a regional title, and three finished in the top 10 at the state meet.