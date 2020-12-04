High School schedule changes

DeKalb has announced numerous changes to its winter athletic schedules. The boys basketball game against North Side, scheduled for Friday will instead be played on Feb. 1. The game versus Lakeland scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, has been postponed to Jan. 25. The game against Eastside, which was scheduled for Nov. 28, has been rescheduled for Feb. 20.

The girls basketball game versus Bellmont, scheduled for this Saturday, has been moved to Jan. 12.

The Barons swim team's meet at East Noble on Tuesday has been postponed, as has Knights' meet against Columbia City on Thursday, Dec. 3 and against Bishop Dwenger on Thursday, Dec. 10. Make-up dates have not been announced.

The swim team will also not be participating in the Carroll Swim Invitational on Dec. 19.

The DeKalb wrestling team has lost dates at the Defiance, New Haven and Garrett Invitationals. Wednesday's meet against Bishop Luers has been postponed, although the Barons have picked up a meeting with Central Noble on that day.

The Norwell girls basketball game at Huntington North on Friday night was postponed.

West Noble has announced that its boys basketball game against Wawasee on Saturday has been moved to Jan. 23. Wawasee also had to postpone the game against Manchester scheduled for Friday to Feb. 6. Wawasee's game against Fairfield on Tuesday has been postponed, and no new date has been set yet.

The Eastside girls basketball game against Edon (Ohio), which was to be held on Dec. 14, has been canceled.

The Lakeland girls basketball game that was scheduled for Nov. 24 will now be held Jan. 21. The Lakeland boys game against East Noble scheduled for Nov. 28 has been moved to Jan. 19. Friday's meeting between the Lakers and Fremont will now be played a week later on Dec. 11.

The Spencer Haworth Memorial Invitational, hosted by South Adams wrestling and scheduled for Saturday, is canceled.

Angola wrestling has added Fremont to a triple dual with Leo on Jan. 2.

