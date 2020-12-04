Numerous local athletes commit to college plans

Central Noble senior point guard Lydia Andrews has signed to play for the Bethel women's basketball team. Andrews has averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals through the first three games of the season. She was an all-NECC honorable mention for the 2019-2020 season.

East Noble senior Karly Kirkpatrick has signed to play basketball at IU Kokomo. Kirkpatrick is averaging 5.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals through seven games this season. She was a first-team all-NE8 selection as a junior.

Adams Central defensive end/outside linebacker Joseph Collier announced Friday he has committed to Indiana Wesleyan. Collier was named first-team all-ACAC as a defensive lineman this season and was named to the Class A All-State Junior Team Defense in 2019.

Wayne senior wide receiver Christian Flannigan committed to Saint Francis football on Friday. He had 19 catches for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season and was an all-SAC honorable mention.

Three West Noble athletes signed with college programs Thursday. Senior distance runner Thalia Parson, who finished 10th at the most recent West Noble cross country sectional, signed with IU Kokomo. Softball players Tori Franklin and Kacee Click signed with the Ancilla and Cornerstone softball teams, respectively.

Northrop senior softball player Isabella Rose has signed to play for Bethel.

South Side senior cross country runner Isaac Combs has committed to Huntington and will sign with the Foresters on Dec. 16. The four-year varsity letterman qualified for regionals three times and won the inaugural Bill Walker Invitational this August. His 5K personal record is 17:55.

