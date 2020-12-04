Steury named Class 3A Runner of the Year

Angola junior Izaiah Steury has been named the Class 3A boys cross country runner of the year by the IATCCC after winning the boys state title last month.

Bellmont senior Isaac Fuelling and Concordia junior Karsten Schlegel were named Class 3A first-team. The Class 3A honorable mention list includes Jordan Garlinger and Deion Guise of Bellmont; Daniel Adair, Gabriel Connelly and Tyler Strothman of Concordia; Laterrius Cassell of New Haven and Grant Flora of West Noble.

Homestead's Ethan Baltz was named to the Class 4A first team. Carroll's Preston Sloffer and Robert Lohman; Columbia City's Austin Hall and Warsaw's Jacob Kissling were named Class 4A honorable mention.

Churubusco senior Eli Lantz was named Class 2A honorable mention.

On the girls side, Carroll seniors Zoe Duffus and Ashlyn Minton were named to the Class 4A first team, as was Warsaw junior Addison Wiley. Carroll's Shelby Christman, Brooke Hansen and Tayor Hansen were named Class 4A honorable mentions, as was Homestead freshman Addison Knoblauch.

Sarah Busch of Bishop Luers and Lauren Bales were named to the Class 3A first-team. Gracynn Hinkley of Angola; Nora Steele and Kaitlyn Woods of Bishop Dwenger; Sarah Mahnensmith of Norwell and Alexa Panning, Madelyn Borchelt, Abigail Mays and Keller Whicker, all of Concordia, were named Class 3A honorable mentions.

Bluffton's Leslie Sprankles is a Class 2A honorable mention, as is McKenzie Sturword of South Adams.

