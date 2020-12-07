Monday, December 07, 2020 3:50 pm
Homestead-Notre Dame Academy game now off
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Homestead girls basketball team's game against Notre Dame Academy (Ohio) on Saturday has been postponed.
The West Noble girls basketball game against Hamilton which was originally scheduled for Nov. 17 will now played Monday. There will be no JV game, and varsity will start at 6 p.m.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story