    Homestead-Notre Dame Academy game now off

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Homestead girls basketball team's game against Notre Dame Academy (Ohio) on Saturday has been postponed. 

    The West Noble girls basketball game against Hamilton which was originally scheduled for Nov. 17 will now played Monday. There will be no JV game, and varsity will start at 6 p.m. 

    vjacobsen@jg.net

