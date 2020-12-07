Norwell, Wawasee announce make basketball schedule changes

The Norwell JV and varsity girls basketball teams have added games against Northfield on Tuesday. The JV game will begin at 6:15 p.m. The postponed girls basketball game at Huntington North has now been rescheduled for Jan. 9.

The Knights boys basketball team has had it's game at Wabash, which was scheduled for Saturday, postponed. A makeup date will be announced later.

The next two Wawasee girls basketball events, against Goshen this Friday and Bethany Christian on Dec. 15, have been called off. The Goshen game will be made up on Jan. 7. The boys basketball game against Fairfield on Tuesday and Whitko on Friday have also been called off. Tuesday's game was already a makeup date for a previously postponed meeting with Fairfield.

Fairfield wrestling will now play host to Eastside and West Noble on Thursday.

New Haven boys basketball announced Monday that several coaches had come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, but no players should be affected. No additional games should be canceled because of this, although Tuesday's game at Northrop had already been postponed.

vjacobsen@jg.net