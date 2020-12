Six local players among Indiana Top 50

Six local football players have been named to the Top 50 All-State list, which was released Monday. Two of the honorees were offensive linemen, Bishop Dwenger senior Vincent Fiacable and Leo junior Landen Livingston. South Adams senior Nick Miller was named as a tight end.

Three local linebackers made the list: Snider junior Domanick Moon, Homestead senior Luke Palmer and Bishop Dwenger senior Devon Tippmann.

The full list is reproduced below:

Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State 2020

Offense

(Pos., First Name, Last Name, School, Gr., Class, Ht., Wt.)

OL Luke Collinsworth East Central High School SR 4A 6-7 300

OL Vincent Fiacable Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger SR 5A 6-4 305

OL Blake Fisher Avon High School SR 6A 6-7 350

OL Landen Livingston Leo High School JR 4A 6-5 275

OL Zenuae Michalski Floyd Central High School SR 5A 6-6 285

OL Jaxon Miller Triton Central High School SR 2A 6-2 245

OL Mahamane Moussa Indianapolis Pike High School SR 6A 6-4 275

OL Pete Nygra Brownsburg High School SR 6A 6-4 270

OL Justin Pickett Carmel High School SR 6A 6-6 320

OL Zach Richards Mooresville High School SR 4A 6-4 285

OL Joey Tanona Zionsville High School JR 5A 6-7 300

TE Nick Miller South Adams High School SR 1A 6-4 225

TE Aaron Steinfeldt Bloomington North High School SR 5A 6-4 233

WR Blake Austin New Palestine High School SR 5A 6-2 200

WR Omar Cooper Lawrence North High School JR 6A 6-1 185

WR Camden Jordan Indianapolis Cathedral SR 5A 6-0 167

WR Zach Vode Hobart High School SR 4A 6-3 215

QB Brady Allen Gibson Southern High School JR 3A 6-5 210

QB Henry Hesson Avon High School SR 6A 6-2 200

QB Nathan McCahill Indianapolis Cathedral SR 5A 6-0 180

QB Donaven McCulley Lawrence North High School SR 6A 6-5 195

RB Omarion Dixon Harrison (West Lafayette) SR 5A 6-1 225

RB Micah Hauser Westfield High School JR 6A 5-11 174

RB Baron Huebler Indianapolis Roncalli SR 4A 5-9 185

RB Ezra Lewellen Pioneer High School SR 2A 5-8 160

RB Devin Mockobee Boonville High School SR 4A 6-0 195

RB Carson Steele Center Grove High School SR 6A 6-2 225

K Spencer Hanna Carmel High School SR 6A 5-11 160

Defense

DL Austin Booker Center Grove High School SR 6A 6-6 245

DL Caden Curry Center Grove High School JR 6A 6-5 255

DL Cooper Jones Valparaiso High School SR 5A 6-5 250

DL Rodney McGraw Elkhart High School SR 6A 6-5 255

DL Kyran Montgomery Indianapolis Pike High School SR 6A 6-5 245

DL Peyton Price Lafayette Jefferson High School SR 6A 6-2 295

DL Joe Strickland Indianapolis Brebeuf JR 3A 6-4 255

DL Popeye Williams Westfield High School JR 6A 6-3 223

LB Bobby Babcock Hobart High School SR 4A 5-11 215

LB Hayden Kermode Triton Central High School SR 2A 5-10 210

LB Luke Marsh Western Boone High School SR 2A 5-10 190

LB Domanick Moon Fort Wayne Snider High School JR 6A 6-3 225

LB Luke Palmer Homestead High School SR 6A 5-11 195

LB Nyles Sutton Castle High School SR 5A 5-11 192

LB Devon Tippmann Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger SR 5A 6-1 200

DB Daylan Carnell Indianapolis Ben Davis High School SR 6A 6-3 195

DB Rylan Cole Mt. Vernon (Fortville) SR 4A 6-1 190

DB JoJo Johnson Merrillville High School SR 6A 5-11 180

DB Theran Johnson Indianapolis North Central SR 6A 6-0 182

DB Jackson Schott Center Grove High School SR 6A 6-4 208

DB Javon Tracy Decatur Central High School JR 5A 6-1 180

PTR Grayden Addison Noblesville High School SR 6A 6-0 190