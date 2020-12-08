HS schedule updates: Homestead girls add game against Angola

Homestead girls basketball has added a game at Angola this Saturday, as the Spartans original game against Notre Dame (Ohio) was called off. The JV game will begin at noon and the varsity game will follow.

The Columbia City varsity boys basketball team postponed games against Churubusco on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Carroll on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Carroll game has been rescheduled for Jan. 9.

New Haven wrestling has canceled all of its events through Christmas. The Bulldogs have also called off the JV and varsity girls basketball team at Fremont on Dec. 29.

Columbia City girls basketball, which was scheduled to play at Snider on Saturday, will now be playing at Fairfield. Only the varsity teams will play, and the game will begin at 2 p.m.

East Noble girls basketball will now host North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The JV game will start at 6 p.m. and varsity will follow.

