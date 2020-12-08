South Side's Smith named Player of the Week

South Side junior Olivia Smith became the first player honored this season as an IBCA Player of the Week, becoming the District 1 honoree this week after helping the Archers to wins over Snider and South Bend Washington. She scored 19 points and had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 65-61 win over Snider on Friday. The next day, she scored 26 points, had three rebounds and two assists as South Side won 50-41.

