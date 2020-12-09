Carroll girls won't play until after Christmas

Carroll girls basketball, which won four games in five days last week, is under quarantine and will not play again until after Christmas.

Tuesday's game against Warsaw was cancelled, as is Friday's against Concordia, moving the boys Concordia-Carroll game up to 6 p.m. Tuesday's game against Angola, next Friday's against Wayne and a Dec. 22 date with Winchester are also off. A game against Northridge has been added for the week between Christmas and New Years.

Columbia City boys basketball has rescheduled the postponed game at Churubusco for Dec. 23. The JV game will begin at 6:15 p.m. and varsity will follow.

Churubusco has postponed its Thursday wrestling match at Bishop Dwenger, as well as events at West Noble on Dec. 17 and at Carroll on Dec. 19.

