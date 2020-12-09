The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, December 09, 2020 8:50 pm

    Lakewood Park Christian star headed to Huntington

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Lakewood Park Christian senior soccer player Zach Collins signed with Hungtington on Wednesday. Collins scored 25 goals and had six assists this season as the Panthers went 12-4. 

    Adams Central senior Justin Bultemeier signed with Ivy Tech baseball on Wednesday.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

