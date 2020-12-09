Wednesday, December 09, 2020 8:50 pm
Lakewood Park Christian star headed to Huntington
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Lakewood Park Christian senior soccer player Zach Collins signed with Hungtington on Wednesday. Collins scored 25 goals and had six assists this season as the Panthers went 12-4.
Adams Central senior Justin Bultemeier signed with Ivy Tech baseball on Wednesday.
vjacobsen@g.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story