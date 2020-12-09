Three players from local schools named to 2021 Silver Anniversary Team

Three local players have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 2021 Silver Anniversary Teams, which honor top high school players on the 25th anniversary of their senior seasons.

Lisa (Winter) Finn of Huntington North, the 1996 Miss Basketball honoree, won four sectional titles, three regional titles and the 1995 state championship with the Vikings. She averaged 19.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.2 assists her senior year, and is now a teacher and girls basketball coach at Cathedral.

Jaymee Wappes of East Noble was named second-team all-state and finished her career as the Knights' leader in career points (1,243) and career assists (268). She was the coach of the North Side girls from 2011 to 2019.

1996 Mr. Basketball Kevin Ault of Warsaw was named to all-state first teams in three different seasons. He was three sectional titles and two regional titles with the Tigers, who reached the state finals in his senior season. He averaged 30.1 points as a senior and graduated with the Warsaw career scoring record of 2,028 points.

vjacobsen@jg.net