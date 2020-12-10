High school schedule updates for Dec. 10

The South Adams girls basketball team has postponed all games through Dec. 23. The move affects six games: a home game against Wayne that was scheduled for today and upcoming dates with Bluffton, Eastbrook, Eastside, Jay County and Parkway (Ohio). They are scheduled to return to action against Blackhawk Christian on Dec. 30.

The Carroll girls basketball team, which is similarly shut down through Christmas, has started to reschedule postponed games, and will now play Concordia on Jan. 13.

Lakewood Park girls basketball will now play at Eastside on Monday, and the boys will host Eastside on Tuesday.

West Noble wrestling will not be participating in the Northridge Super Duals on Saturday or against Churubusco next Thursday.