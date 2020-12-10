Thursday, December 10, 2020 7:40 pm
Spartans to sign with Indiana State, Saint Francis
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Seven Homestead football players will be making their college choices official next week. Wide receivers Ethan Chambers and Jared Kistler will both sign with Indiana State on Wednesday. Linemen Sean Rice, Owen Hire and Brady Parker, linebacker and running back Carter Cronenwett, and safety and running back Ryan Burton will sign with Saint Francis on Thursday.
