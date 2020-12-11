High School Athletics Schedule Changes: Dec. 11, 2020

The Churubusco boys basketball home game against Columbia City has now be rescheduled for Dec. 23.

Bellmont wrestling will not participate in the NE8 triple dual at DeKalb on Saturday, although the Barons, East Noble and Norwell will still compete.

Columbia City has added a girls basketball game at Fairfield, which will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. Bishop Dwenger has also added a game at Fairfield, which will be played on Dec. 22. The Fairfield game against the Snider girls on Dec. 19 has been canceled.

The Fairfield varsity boys basketball game against Hamilton on Dec. 18 has been moved up to 6 p.m. as the JV game is canceled.

