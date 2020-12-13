Starfires' QB to Marian

South Adams quarterback James Arnold announced Sunday evening that he has committed to Marian football.

He completed 67.1% of his passes as a senior for an average of 283.4 yards per game, throwing 47 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He was named to the Class 1A senior all-state team after leading the Starfires to their first state title game, where they fell by one point against Covenant Christian.

Snider senior defensive back Jonathon McCollough has committed to the University of the Cumberlands. He was an all-SAC honorable mention this season.