3 Bishop Luers athletes sign with colleges

Three Bishop Luers seniors signed with college athletic programs on Monday.

Sarah Busch has signed with Purdue cross country and track. She took third place at the Bellmont cross country sectional championship, the Marion regional championship and 28th at the state finals in a time of 19:09.3. She finished 17th at the state finals as a junior and also qualified as a sophomore.

Delaney Bailey has signed with Aquinas women's basketball. Bailey is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals so far this season.

Hannah Hawkins signed with Trine track and cross country. She took 19th at the sectional championships at 25th at the Marion regional