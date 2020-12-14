High School Schedule Changes: Dec. 14

The Concordia-Homestead girls basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Northridge, which added a game against Concordia on Dec. 21, will no longer be able to play that game. The Raiders are looking for an opponent for Dec. 21 or 22.

The Eastside girls basketball game at Lakewood Park that was supposed to be played on Monday was postponed earlier in the day. No makeup date has been announced. The Panthers' game at Hamilton on Thursday has also been postponed.

Garrett girls basketball announced Monday that Churubusco has too many players in quarantine to play their game as scheduled on Tuesday. The teams are looking for a new day to play.

Angola girls basketball has postponed this week's game against Lakeland to Jan. 4 and the game against West Noble to Jan. 6.

Whitko's game at Prairie Heights on Tuesday will not be played as scheduled.

Bellmont wrestling has postponed Thursday's match against Leo. The Braves will not be competing at Jay County on Saturday and the match against New Haven has been rescheduled for Jan. 14.