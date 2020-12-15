The Journal Gazette
 
    Furst named Player of the Week

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst was named the boys IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 Tuesday after scoring 23 points in a 94-84 double-overtime victory over IBCA No. 8 Silver Creek. Furst also had 22 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots in the game.

