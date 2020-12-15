Tuesday, December 15, 2020 6:50 pm
Furst named Player of the Week
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst was named the boys IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 Tuesday after scoring 23 points in a 94-84 double-overtime victory over IBCA No. 8 Silver Creek. Furst also had 22 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots in the game.
vjacobsen@jg.net
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story