High school schedule changes: Dec. 15

South Side girls basketball has added a game against Jay County for Saturday. It will be varsity-only and will begin at 1 p.m.

Homestead and Concordia have rescheduled their girls basketball game for Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.

The Angola boys basketball team has postponed Friday's game against Westview to Jan. 2. Saturday's game at Fremont is also postponed, and the teams are looking for a date to reschedule.

The Wawasee boys and girls swim and dive team meet at Plymouth on Thursday has pushed back to Jan. 7.

