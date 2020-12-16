Carroll anounces holiday basketball tournament

Carroll has announced the schedule for the Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event, which was organized for Tuesday after the annual SAC Holiday Tournament was canceled.

At 11 a.m., Warren Central will play Homestead, Brownsburg will play Carroll and Bishop Dwenger will play South Bend Adams.

At 5 p.m., Homestead will play Brownsburg, Carroll will play Adams and Bishop Dwenger will play Canterbury. All games will be played at Carroll and will be streamed for free at www.ihsaatv.org/carrollhighschool/.