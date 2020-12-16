Wednesday, December 16, 2020 8:50 pm
Garrett names volleyball coach
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Garrett announced Wednesday that Taylor Smith was approved as head volleyball coach on Monday. Smith is a 2016 Garrett graduate who broke numerous school records during her Railroaders career and then went on to play at Maryland. She is now a Garrett Middle School teacher.
Smith replaces Lydia Gard, who coached the Railroaders to a 29-4 record in 2020.
