The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, December 16, 2020 8:50 pm

    Garrett names volleyball coach

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

    Garrett announced Wednesday that Taylor Smith was approved as head volleyball coach on Monday. Smith is a 2016 Garrett graduate who broke numerous school records during her Railroaders career and then went on to play at Maryland. She is now a Garrett Middle School teacher. 

    Smith replaces Lydia Gard, who coached the Railroaders to a 29-4 record in 2020. 

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story