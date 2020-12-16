Schedule changes: Wednesday, Dec. 16

East Noble has announced that the next three boys basketball games will not be played as scheduled. Friday's game against Columbia City and Tuesday's against Goshen will be rescheduled, and Saturday's game against South Bend Washington at Grace College is canceled.

Lakewood Park boys basketball announced that Thursday's game at Hamilton has been postponed, and the teams hope to reschedule.

Adams Central announced that the boys basketball game against Woodlan, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Jan. 26.

All of Wawasee's wrestling events for the next two weeks have been called off, affecting a meet with Concord and Mishawaka Marian, the Wawasee Super Duals and a meet with Bellmont.

Norwell and Bishop Dwenger boys basketball have rescheduled a game originally scheduled for Dec. 8 and will now play Jan. 5.

The Carroll girls basketball game against Wayne, originally scheduled for this Friday, will now be played on Jan. 30.