High School schedule changes: Thursday, Dec. 17

The Becky Carter Classic, one of the largest gymnastics meets in the area during the regular season, has been removed from team schedules. The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 23.

Heritage boys basketball announced that Saturday's game against Huntington North has been canceled. The Patriots are looking for a replacement for Saturday.

Central Noble wrestling did not compete against Fairfield on Thursday as scheduled since the Falcons are quarantined. Central Noble will now face Fairfield and West Noble in Ligonier on Jan. 7. The Cougars' meet at Angola on Jan. 11 has been canceled so Central Noble can compete against Garrett in order to accommodate the seeding meeting for the NECC Conference Championship. Churubusco wrestling will also travel to Garrett on Jan. 11.

The NECC tournament has been moved up to Jan. 16 so that it's two weeks ahead of sectionals, ensuring that any contact tracing related to the conference championship would not leave a wrestler quarantined at the start of the state tournament.

The Eastside boys basketball game against Lakeland scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for Jan. 6.

The Adams Central boys basketball team's game against Woodlan is postponed from Friday to Jan. 26, and the Jets will now play host to New Haven on Friday. Tuesday's game against Bellmont is postponed, and Adams Central will now play host to Norwell on that day. The Jets will play host to Eastbrook on Wednesday.

The West Noble boys basketball team's game against Prairie Heights on Tuesday has been postponed until Feb. 16.

The Churubusco girls basketball team is now scheduled to host Garrett at 6 p.m. The Eagles boys will host Prairie Height on Jan. 2. Busco wrestling will host Leo on Jan. 6.

DeKalb wrestling will now compete at the Whitko Invitational on Jan. 2 and a triple dual at Snider on Jan. 9.