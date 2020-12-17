Three Cadets sign with Saint Francis, Siena Heights

Concordia graduate Jeren Kindig announced Thursday that he will be joining the Saint Francis football program as a member of the class of 2025. Kindig had 33 receptions for 526 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He signed with Ivy Tech baseball this summer.

Another Cadet, senior Kam Vanderbosch, announced Thursday that he has committed to Siena Heights. He made six interceptions and 24 tackles this fall.

Cadet senior Brayden Payne, an IFCA Class 3A Senior All-State honoree at defensive back, announced that he has committed to Saint Francis.

Leo senior kicker and punter Carson McCauley has committed to Jacksonville State. He has been named to the Class 4A Senior All-State team and holds the program record for average punt distance (38.9 yards) and longest punt (71 yards).

