Two Legends, Homestead's Palmer announce college choices

North Side senior Jacob Lambert announced late Friday that he has committed to play football at Findlay. The defensive lineman had 24 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, and 4 sacks as a senior. He was named to the all-SAC first team.

Another Legend, first-team All-SAC offensive lineman Aspen Pippert-Board, announced Saturday that he will be joining the Saint Francis football program. He will be making the same move as his high school coach Mike Brevard, who recently resigned to take the job as the Cougars linebacker coach.

Homestead linebacker Luke Palmer announced Saturday that he has committed to Hope football. Palmer was named to the IFCA Top 50 All State list this season after recording 113 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks.

Leo senior infielder Lauren Daniels announced Saturday that she has committed to Winthrop softball. She had 14 hits, two homeruns in 34 plate appearances, scoring 25 runs during her sophomore season.

