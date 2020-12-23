Brackets for 98th ACAC tournament revealed

The draw for the 98th annual ACAC basketball tournament was held earlier this week. Woodlan will play at Bluffton in the first round on Jan. 12, Southern Wells will play at South Adams and Heritage will play at Adams Central. The boys and girls tournaments will use the same brackets, and the boys will play their quarter- and semifinal games at 6 p.m., followed by the girls. Jay County will play the winner of Woodlan-Bluffton at Bluffton in the semifinals on Jan. 15, and the winners of the other two first-round games will play each other at Adams Central. South Adams will host the championship games on Jan. 16. The boys title game will begin at 3 p.m., and the girls will play at 7 p.m.