Nick Miller headed to Marian

South Adams senior tight end and defensive end Nick Miller announced on Christmas Day that he has committed to Marian football, meaning that he and Starfires quarterback James Arnold plan remain teammates for another four years.

Miller, an IFCA Top 50 All State honoree this season, had 37 catches for 591 yards, seven rushing and seven receiving touchdowns, 72 tackles (29.5 for a loss) and 5.5 sacks. He and Arnold were two key members of a senior class that took South Adams to its first ever IHSAA state title game.