The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, December 25, 2020 7:50 pm

    Nick Miller headed to Marian

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    South Adams senior tight end and defensive end Nick Miller announced on Christmas Day that he has committed to Marian football, meaning that he and Starfires quarterback James Arnold plan remain teammates for another four years. 

    Miller, an IFCA Top 50 All State honoree this season, had 37 catches for 591 yards, seven rushing and seven receiving touchdowns, 72 tackles (29.5 for a loss) and 5.5 sacks. He and Arnold were two key members of a senior class that took South Adams to its first ever IHSAA state title game.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story