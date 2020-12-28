Monday, December 28, 2020 7:10 pm
Vikings Holiday Hoops Tourney called off
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Huntington North Holiday Hoops Tourney, which was supposed to be held Tuesday and Wednesday, has been canceled, as have any Vikings boys basketball games through the end of the week. The Huntington North boys planned to host Jay County, Fishers, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech, New Haven and Lake Central.
