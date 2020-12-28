The Journal Gazette
 
    Vikings Holiday Hoops Tourney called off

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Huntington North Holiday Hoops Tourney, which was supposed to be held Tuesday and Wednesday, has been canceled, as have any Vikings boys basketball games through the end of the week. The Huntington North boys planned to host Jay County, Fishers, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech, New Haven and Lake Central.

