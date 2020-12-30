Furst named MVP as Braves win Hall of Fame Classic

Caleb Furst had 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks as Blackhawk Christian boys basketball beat Shenandoah 66-59 in overtime to win the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday at New Castle. Furst was named tournament MVP.

Blackhawk Christian led 30-29 at halftime, and led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before Shenandoah tied the game to force overtime.

Zane Burke, who scored 17 points, was named to the all-tournament first team. Blackhawk, the No. 1 team in the Class 2A AP Poll, beat Class 1A Barr-Reeve 75-66 earlier Wednesday.

Meanwhile at the Franklin Central Holiday Tournament, the South Side girls fell 70-44 to Pike in the first game, but beat host Franklin Central 59-50 in the second game. Junior Olivia Smith scored 36 points and went 19 of 22 at the free throw line.