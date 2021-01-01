Friday, January 01, 2021 10:20 pm
Burke commits to Saint Francis
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Blackhawk Christian senior Zane Burke has committed to play basketball at Saint Francis. Burke is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds this season and was a key part of the Braves team that won the Class A state title in 2018-2019 and a sectional title last season before the rest of the state tournament was called off.
