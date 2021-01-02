Another Legend heading to Saint Francis

North Side senior running back Ja'suan Lambert announced Saturday that he has committed to Saint Francis football. Lambert, who set the North Side program single-game rushing record of 347 yards against Northrop in October, ran for 1,523 yards this season (an average of 138.5 per game and 7.5 per carry) and 14 touchdowns. He also had four receiving touchdowns.

Lambert was named to the All-SAC first-team and the IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State team. He will make the same move as his high school head coach Mike Brevard, who took a job as the Saint Francis linebackers coach after the season.

vjacobsen@jg.net