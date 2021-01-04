South Side girls basketball quarantined, affecting 7 games

South Side announced Monday that the Archers girls basketball team has been quarantined through Jan. 16, affecting seven upcoming games for the Archers.

Games against Carmel (originally scheduled for Jan. 9) and Penn (Jan. 16) have been canceled and won't be rescheduled. Three conference games have been tentatively rescheduled: The Archers will hoping to play Wayne on Jan. 23, Concordia on Jan. 25 and Homestead on Jan. 28.

Nonconference games against North Central on Jan. 23 and Huntington North on Jan. 26 have been canceled to make room for rescheduled conference games.

The Homestead-South Side boys basketball game on Friday will be moved up to 6 p.m. now that the girls game has been delayed to later in the month.

The Concordia vs. Bishop Luers boys basketball game this Friday has also been postponed, and will be played Jan. 23.

Norwell announced Monday that the Knights boys basketball game at Bishop Dwenger on Tuesday has been postponed to Jan. 19.