Essegian breaks 44-year-old scoring record

Central Noble junior Connor Essegian became the all-time leading scorer for the Cougars during Tuesday night's 56-21 win over Wawasee. With a 3-pointer in the second quarter Essegian passed 1977 graduate Mike Young, who scored 1,251 points in his career. Essegian scored 17 points on Tuesday and now sits at 1,262 with about a season and a half left before he graduates.

"Wow, crazy feeling. Extremely blessed and honored to be able to hold the All-time boys scoring at Central Noble!" Essegian posted on Twitter on Tuesday night. "This would not have been possible without the help of my teammates, coaches, staff, and God for helping me along the way. Just the beginning Cougar Nation."

