Blackhawk Christian, Homestead remain No. 3 and No. 4

Blackhawk Christian (10-0) and Homestead (12-0) remain ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the IBCA poll released on Jan. 10, two days before the two undefeated teams will face off Tuesday. Carmel (10-0) remains No. 1 with 16 first-place votes, and Lawrence North (9-0) is still No. 2. Carroll (6-1) held steady at No. 13. Leo (8-0) is the only other local team to receive votes in this week's poll.

Carroll and Homestead switched places this week in the girls IBCA poll, as the Chargers (13-2) moved up a spot after beating Norwell Tuesday. Homestead (10-4) dropped a spot. Garrett (13-1), Norwell (13-3) and Warsaw (13-3) all received votes. Penn (14-2) remains the top-ranked team on the girls side.