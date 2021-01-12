Busco's Paul named Player of the Week

Churubusco senior Jackson Paul was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday, recognizing his performance in two wins last week as the Eagles improved to 7-1. Paul scored 29 points and nearly pulled off a quadruple double in the week's first win, a 109-59 victory over Elkhart Christian, notching 13 assists, 10 steals and eight rebounds.

Paul shot 11 for 22 and scored 24 points with four assists and three steals in a 92-59 win over Fremont on Friday.

Caedmon Bontrager of Lakewood Park, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Thomas Latham of New Haven, Joe Reidy of Woodlan and Morgan Ostrowski of Garrett were also nominated this week.

vjacobsen@jg.net