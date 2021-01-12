Columbia City-Huntington North game delayed

The Columbia City boys basketball game scheduled to be held at Huntington North this Friday has been moved back to Jan. 21.

The Eagles' game against Carroll, originally scheduled for last Saturday, was also postponed.

The Vikings have faced numerous cancellations and postponements so far this season and have played just five games, including just one since Dec. 12.

Leo boys basketball has added a game against Carroll on Feb. 6. The Lions were originally scheduled to play Adams Central at home on that date.

