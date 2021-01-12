The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, January 12, 2021 6:50 pm

    New Haven in search of new football coach after Linn steps down

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    New Haven football coach Jimmy Linn has stepped down after three seasons leading the Bulldogs. He will remain the head coach of the wrestling team. Linn's football teams won five games in each of his seasons as head coach, with an overall record of 15-17.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story