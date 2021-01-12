Tuesday, January 12, 2021 6:50 pm
New Haven in search of new football coach after Linn steps down
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
New Haven football coach Jimmy Linn has stepped down after three seasons leading the Bulldogs. He will remain the head coach of the wrestling team. Linn's football teams won five games in each of his seasons as head coach, with an overall record of 15-17.
