    Friday ACAC game canceled

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Bluffton boys basketball has had to cancel Friday's boys basketball game against Jay County, which was part of the ACAC tournament. The Tigers rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Woodlan on Tuesday night. 

    The girls game between Bluffton and Jay County will now begin at 7 p.m.

    vjacobsen@jg.net

