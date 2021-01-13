Wednesday, January 13, 2021 6:50 pm
Friday ACAC game canceled
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Bluffton boys basketball has had to cancel Friday's boys basketball game against Jay County, which was part of the ACAC tournament. The Tigers rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Woodlan on Tuesday night.
The girls game between Bluffton and Jay County will now begin at 7 p.m.
