Hornets sting, stun 3A No. 4 Garrett

Playing its seventh game in 12 nights, Angola proved up to the challenge once again, knocking off Class 3A, No. 4 Garrett, 44-38, in Northeast Corner Conference tournament quarterfinal action Wednesday in Angola.

Hanna Knoll paced three Hornets (12-3) in double figures with 17 points. Riley Pepple added 14 and Lauren Leach 10 for Angola, which has won all seven games in its recent stretch following a three-week layoff.

Morgan Ostrowski finished with 15 points for the Railroaders (15-2), who lost for the first time in regulation this season. Angola will play host to Fairfield on Friday in one tournament semifinal matchup. The Falcons knocked off West Noble on Wednesday in Benton, 53-44.

Lakeland won at Prairie Heights on Wednesday, 49-29, to earn the right to host the other semifinal against rival Westview, a 58-7 winner at home against Hamilton.

CARROLL 52, CONCORDIA 41: At Concordia, sophomore Taylor Fordyce scored 14 points to propel the Chargers into a tie with South Side atop the Summit Athletic Conference standings. Emily Parrett added nine for Carroll (14-2, 4-0), which ran its win streak to 11 games. Concordia (9-5 overall) stands a game and a half back of the SAC leaders at 3-2 in league play.

SNIDER 94, NORTH SIDE 14: At Snider, Destini Craig and Destiny Jackson scored 15 points, Johnea Donahue and Tia Phinezy both added 14 and Jordyn Poole chipped in with 10 as the Panthers (8-4, 4-1 SAC) stayed one game behind in the SAC title chase. North Side (1-16, 0-5) dropped its third straight.

Boys

NECC TOURNAMENT

WEST NOBLE 44, FAIRFIELD 30: In Benton, the Chargers improved to 5-3 and will play at Angola in one semifinal Friday. Austin Cripe scored 18 points in the first three quarters for West Noble.

The Hornets defeated Fremont in quarterfinal action Wednesday in Angola, 52-39. Angola (6-5) won for the fourth straight time, moving over .500 for the first time this season.

Central Noble, an 81-71 winner over Churubusco Wednesday, will take on Westview (8-2), which dispatched Hamilton, 88-22, in the other semifinal Friday at Lakeland. The Cougars (11-1) suffered their lone defeat this season on Dec. 12 at the hands of the Warriors.

NORTHROP 47, BELLMONT 46: In Decatur, Jaydon Smith scored 10 points as the Bruins (2-5) won for the second straight time after losing their first five games. Bellmont led 36-31 after three quarters before getting outscored 16-10 in the final eight minutes to fall to 4-4.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 64, NORTH SIDE 55: At By Hey Arena, five Vikings broke into double digits in scoring to secure the road victory. Dominic Cardwell finished 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to lead Huntington North (5-1) with 14 points, while Sam Thompson, Zach Hubartt, Will Hotchkiss and Cam McCarver all scored at least 10.