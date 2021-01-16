Snider girls stun Homestead

Twelve was enough for the Snider girls basketball team. Jordyn Poole scored 28 points and added nine assists as the Panthers edged Homestead, 72-68, Friday at Snider. Destiny Jackson added 15 points for the victors, who improved to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in SAC play.

The win snapped a 12-game losing streak across all competitions – regular-season, conference, conference tournament and postseason – for Snider, which remains one game back in the loss column behind league unbeatens Carroll (5-0 in SAC play) and South Side (4-0 against SAC foes).

Ayanna Patterson led Homestead (11-5, 4-2) with 26 points in defeat, while sophomore Molly Stock added 14.

CARROLL 61, BISHOP LUERS 51: At Bishop Luers, Emily Parrett finished with 16 points and Taylor Fordyce added 12 to keep the Chargers (15-2 overall) perfect after five games in the SAC. Luers (6-9, 2-5) lost for the fourth time in five games.

NECC TOURNAMENT

ANGOLA 48, FAIRFIELD 28: In Angola, a 24-point night from Hanna Knoll led the Hornets to their fourth straight appearance in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship game. Riley Pepple added 11 points as Angola (13-3) limited Falcons standout Brea Garber to just five points.

The Hornets will face Lakeland today in the NECC Tournament title game at Westview, as the Lakers upended Westview 60-28.

Boys

NECC TOURNAMENT

CENTRAL NOBLE 43, WESTVIEW 38: In LaGrange, the Cougars avenged their lone loss of the year, earning the right to defend their NECC Tournament title from last season. Connor Essegian led three for Central Noble (12-1) in double figures with 15 points. Friday’s victory marked the first time since 1969 that the Cougars defeated the Warriors in the conference tournament.

ANGOLA 57, WEST NOBLE 45: In Angola, Brian Parrish scored 21 points and Joel Knox added 19 as the Hornet boys advanced to the conference tourney title game for the first time since 2017. Today will mark the first time in school history that the Angola boys and girls will both play for the NECC tournament title.

MISHAWAKA 60, WAWASEE 42: In Mishawaka, the Cavemen shot 55.8 percent (24 of 43) from the floor for the game to send back the Warriors. Ethan Carey scored 12 points while Keaton Dukes and Collin Roberson added 11 for Wawasee (3-6, 0-3 Northern Lakes Conference).

HOMESTEAD 90, SNIDER 72: At Snider, the Spartans secured the second-best start to a season in school history thanks to 30 points from Fletcher Loyer and 20 from Luke Goode. Andrew Leeper added 17 and Grant Simmons 11 for Homestead (14-0, 4-0 SAC), while Snider (6-4, 3-1) was led by Aidan Lambert’s 24 points.

CARROLL 64, BISHOP LUERS 53 (OT): At Bishop Luers, the Chargers dominated the extra session, outscoring the host Knights 13-2 after seeing the game tied at 51 after regulation. Jalen Jackson scored 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Carroll (8-1, 3-0 SAC), while Naylon Thompson scored a game-high 29 points for Luers (2-4, 0-2).

WARSAW 48, GOSHEN 38: In Goshen, the Tigers kept pace atop the NLC standings, getting 11 points from Jaxon Gould and 10 from Judah Sikfumwe. Warsaw (7-6, 3-0) limited the Redhawks to just 31.6 percent shooting in the second half.