Boys basketball finals pushed back

The IHSAA announced Monday that the boys basketball finals will be pushed back a week and held on April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The change was made to accommodate the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which will be held entirely in the state of Indiana this season because of the pandemic, while still holding the high school championship games at Bankers Life.

The rest of the boys basketball state tournament games will be held as scheduled, with sectional tournaments running from March 2 through 6, regionals being held on March 13 and semistate games on March 20. There will now be two weeks between the semistate championships and the state finals.

This year's tournament will be the 111th boys basketball playoff hosted by the IHSAA. The 2020 tournament was the first not to be completed, as it was suspended and then called off after the sectional tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's finals will be just the second to be delayed until April, as the 1978 regional round was delayed by three weeks because of a combination of winter weather and an energy shortage.